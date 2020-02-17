Penticton city council has quietly dropped three regular meetings from its schedule in what the mayor describes as an effort to free up staff resources and better utilize citizens’ committees.
Under the new scheme, council will sit just once in February, August and December. Council will continue meeting twice in each of the other months, for a total of 21 times this year, in addition to three days of budget deliberations in December.
Meanwhile, council’s eight advisory committees will now meet once a month in council chambers, rather than in an adjacent conference room that has no public gallery.
Councillors who sit on the committees as liaisons report out at regular council meetings. Committees can also make recommendations for council to consider.
Mayor John Vassilaki said the moves are part of an overarching effort to make better use of city staffers who regularly attend council and committee meetings.
“That takes a lot of times to write the reports and bring those to council,” said Vassilaki.
“We thought it would be more beneficial to the community to do it this way.”
The mayor dismissed a suggestion that fewer regular meetings will mean less work for councillors and less public access to them.
“People have to realize that city councillors attend most or all of those committee meetings,” he said.
“We participate in them, we listen, so we’re not gaining any free time. As a matter of fact, we probably have to be there more.”
February, August and December were selected to lose a meeting, added Vassilaki, because they’re typically light on business and are popular months for vacations.
He also noted council has the ability to call a special meeting at any time to deal with pressing matters.
The eight committees, which are now expected to hear more presentations from staff and outside groups that would have gone straight to council in the past, range in scope from agriculture and arts to parks and public safety.
Today sees the Community Sustainability Advisory Committee gather at 9 a.m. to discuss a consultant’s report on alternative energy sources and hear a presentation from member Nicolas Stulberg, who is urging the city to declare a climate crisis. Council received overviews of both items in late 2019, but punted them back to the committee for further study. Coun. Julius Bloomfield is council’s liaison on the committee.
Then, at 2 p.m., the Arts, Culture and Creative Innovation Committee meets to discuss the public sculpture program. Coun. Judy Sentes is the liaison.
