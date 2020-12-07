The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in B.C. next week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
She hailed the event as good news in the province's nearly year-long struggle against the coronavirus but cautioned that supplies of the vaccine will initially be very limited.
“Next week we expect to receive our first deliveries here in B.C. of the Pfizer vaccine,” Henry said.
“It will be a start of a program, a very important start, but just a small amount to start with, to ensure that we get our logistics going,” Henry said.
“But our ability to start protecting elders and seniors, particularly in our care homes, and our health care workers who care for them, will be an important step forward in our COVID-19 struggle,” Henry said.
A full briefing on the pending arrival of the vaccines will be held later this week, Henry said. The goal is to deliver the vaccines as efficiently and quickly “to everybody who wants them here in British Columbia”, Henry said.
Since Friday, she announced, another 2,020 British Columbians — including 203 in the region served by Interior Health — have tested positive for COVID-19. And 35 more deaths were recorded, making for a total of 527 fatalities due to the disease since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.
As expected, Henry extended a ban on most non-essential indoor gatherings to midnight on Jan. 8, 2021.
The extension means in-person religious services will continue to be suspended through the Christmas season. Also suspended are indoor adult sports, and people should not visit with anyone outside their immediate household.
But drive-thru holiday events, such as the staging of outdoor movies can go ahead, so long as no more than 50 vehicles are permitted and people stay inside their cars. Drive-thru toy and food drives can also be held, Henry said.
Henry said Monday that the restrictions against social gatherings, imposed in early December, have made some difference in the spread of the coronavirus, but not enough yet to warrant their lifting.
She acknowledged continuation of the restrictions will make for a different holiday season than people are used to, but she urged people to obey the orders and not gather together in person.
“We can still be festive,” Henry said. “We can still connect with family and friends in a safe and virtual way.”