Mounties say they interrupted a home invasion-style robbery in progress last week at a Summerland motel.
The RCMP said in a press release Wednesday that officers showed up Sept. 2 at the unnamed motel on Highway 97 to arrest a tenant on a warrant. Upon arrival, officers found two people in distress inside one of the rooms, plus two men believed to be robbing them.
Jeffrey Pelly, 44, and Matthew Bonner, 28, have each been charged with robbery, using an imitation firearm to commit an offence, disguising face with intent to commit an offence, and break and enter.
Pelly was arrested at the scene and has since been denied bail. Bonner was able to escape and police are seeking information on his whereabouts.
Police in 2015 described Pelly as a prolific offender. He was observed that month smashing a window on a vehicle in order to steal a money box just 12 minutes after reporting to his probation officer upon his release from jail.
He was sentenced in May 2016 to 18 months’ jail for that and other property offences by a judge who took the unusual step of having the Penticton RCMP’s crime analyst provide evidence about a surge in property crime in the area.