If you need to see us at the Herald office, make sure to come by this morning (Dec. 24).
Once the office closes at noon today, it won’t reopen until 9 a.m. Friday due to the holidays.
That’s not to say there won’t be newspapers.
While we won’t be publishing an edition on Dec. 25, there will be papers Dec. 26-28 as usual.
We’d like to take this opportunity to wish our subscribers, advertisers, carriers and staff a happy holiday season. Thanks for reading!
