The wheel are really turning on a lake-to-lake cycling route in Penticton.
The city announced Wednesday it’s ready to share with the community proposed routes that would connect cyclists to both ends of the city.
Proposed routes can be viewed at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca or by picking up a hard copy from city hall.
“Through the Pedal Penticton event this summer, a thousand people let us know how important it is to provide a safe cycling route through the city,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in the release.
“We hope to see this momentum continue and that people will take advantage of the opportunities to get involved and discuss the options for what is sure to be a signature amenity for our city.”
Roads identified as plausible routes are considered “all ages and abilities” routes, while main roads such as Main Street and Skaha Lake Road were not considered.
Open houses will be held for the community to get involved, the first on Dec. 4 from 3-7 p.m. at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the second on Dec. 5 from 3-7 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre.
