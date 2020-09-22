Keeping with an 11-year tradition, The Herald will be presenting a candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 7-9 p.m.
The event will be held at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, using strict social distancing. This will include limiting the seating to the invited candidates, media panel and production crew, along with a handful of seats for close family members of the candidates.
The event will be either audio or video taped and available online live or within the next 24 hours.
Traditionally, The Herald’s forums have attracted the largest crowds in the region. This won’t be possible this year due to COVID-19.
As there will be considerable challenges to organizing an event during COVID, all ground rules, as well as format details, will be announced Oct. 2.
Herald managing editor James Miller will again serve as moderator with all questions coming from a select media panel.
As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., only Dan Ashton (BC Liberal) and Toni Boot (NDP) have officially announced their candidacy.