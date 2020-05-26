Thanks to some timely assistance from the Penticton Elks Lodge, the Rotary Starfish Pack program has recently received $500 in donations to help make sure school kids aren’t going hungry during the pandemic. Gathered for the official – and socially distanced – cheque handover Tuesday were Elks Lodge secretary Lorri Kidd, Rotary Club of Penticton president Natalie Ferebee and (far right) Starfish chairperson Rotarian Tracy Van Raes. Also on hand were (from left) Elks members Dennis Wagner, Kevin Lamb, Doug Belanger, Deborah Sayese, Dave Pearson and Joan Chernesky. Other Rotarians who are part of the Starfish committee but not pictured include Keith Johnson, Anita Petersen and Barb Hoolaef.