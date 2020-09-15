Trying to intimidate one of the witnesses to the robbery and beating of a 91-year-old in Princeton has earned one of the assailants an 82-day jail term – on paper.
As part of a plea deal, Jonathan Daniel Haller, 24, admitted to one count of intimidation of a justice participant and was sentenced Monday in Penticton under the terms of a joint submission from Crown and defence.
The 82 days’ of new time will run alongside the 82 days remaining on the 45-month sentence he received in January 2020 after pleading guilty to the robbery.
The 45-month sentence will be followed by a three-year probation order that bans Haller from returning to Princeton, while a one-year probation order attached to the 82-day sentence prohibits Haller from having any contact with the witness, a woman in her mid-40s.
Crown counsel Ann Lerchs told a B.C. Supreme Court judge Monday both the robbery and act of intimidation, which followed a few days later, were considered one event, meaning the two sentences should run concurrently.
“There may well have been some frailties with the Crown’s case as well,” added Lerchs.
Police at the time of the May 13, 2018, robbery said the elderly victim was assaulted in his own home, from which some items stolen. Haller was arrested May 17, 2018.
On May 21, 2018, Haller called his girlfriend from jail and had her take the phone to the witness, who lived next to his girlfriend.
Haller then told the witness: “‘Hey, you ratted me out, No. 1. No. 2, the money you owe me and my mom, the money you owe me, you have 24 hours before (some people) come to get it from you.’”
The witness reported the incident to police, who obtained a warrant to get recordings of the calls from the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
“I can say, fortuitously, that Mr. Haller’s comments to (the witness) did not ultimately have an impact on his robbery matter,” said Lerchs.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson said his client has taken steps while behind bars to end a long-standing addiction to drugs, and intends to relocate to the Lower Mainland with his girlfriend and six-year-old son, where they plan to start a new life together.
“A bit of notoriety in the communities in Princeton and Penticton has not done Mr. Haller any good,” said Patterson.
“He’s seen by police as a prolific offender and therefore he’s subjected to constant stopping, et cetera, which causes him a bit of aggravation, so a new start will be to his benefit.”
Haller told the judge via videoconference from OCC that he accepts responsibility for his actions and wants to focus now on being a good father.
“Look, I’m nowhere near perfect. I don’t claim to be. I know in my still-young life I have made a lot of mistakes,” said Haller.
“The only thing that matters to me is I’ve lost 2 1/2-years of my son’s life and I don’t want to wake up and miss my son anymore.”