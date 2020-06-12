Drug users are more likely to die of overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic because they’re keeping away from others, health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
Across B.C. in May, there were 170 overdose deaths, Henry said during the province’s daily update on the coronavirus pandemic. There were 114 overdose deaths in March and 117 in April.
“These are our brothers and sisters, our co-workers, our sons, our daughters, our friends, our community,” an emotional Henry said. “What we do know about these deaths is that there has been a dramatic increase in the toxicity of the street drug supply here in British Columbia, and it is around the province. We are not only seeing people die in the downtown (Vancouver) Eastside.
“We also know that COVID-19 is forcing all of us to stay farther apart from others and this can be very isolating for some people,” she added. “We know that using (illegal street drugs) alone is exceedingly deadly.
“The alarms of people missing have not been going off because we’ve been staying apart to do our best to try and manage the other crisis we’re dealing with.”
During the pandemic, the government has been increasing the supply of prescribed “pharmaceutical alternatives” for some people who would otherwise use street drugs, Henry said.
“We know that saves lives. We know we’ve been able to increase the number of people who’ve been prescribed safe drugs by 150 per cent and those are not the people who are dying,” she said.
On COVID-19, Henry said there were 14 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday, for a total of 2,695 people who’ve tested positive. None of the new cases were in the region served by Interior Health and there are no active cases in the IH area.
Henry also said she’d reviewed and approved a proposal by the NHL to restart league play later this year, should Vancouver be chosen by the league as one of the so-called hub cities.
“The proposal is for sometime in the future, late summer, into the fall,” she said. “I have reviewed that plan and it exceeds the requirements we have in place even today.
“It meets our criteria for protecting our community without compromise. Teams would have no contact with the public, with no spectators, and no families,” she said.