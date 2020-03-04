With home improvement season just around the corner, you’ll have your pick of the trades at this year’s Home and Reno Show.
Presented by the Canadian Home and Builders’ Association, the Home and Reno show is set to pack the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre this weekend with 148 exhibitors, many of which are CHBA members.
“It’s pretty awesome, because … you know you’re getting a really reputable business owner, a professional in the trade and industry,” said CHBC-South Okanagan executive officer Sarah Taylor.
She added exhibitors are locally owned and operated.
“It’s so important to support our local business owners and local economy,” she said. “You have all five floor people under one roof, you have all of our good designers and suppliers for kitchen cabinets.”
With admission only $5, the show gives the public the opportunity to get all the information they need from businesses and other agencies under one roof, saving them from “driving all over the place and shopping around,” added Taylor. “They’re all right there to ask questions and compare prices.”
Those who attend can expect to see businesses ranging from home security to renewable energy services, home builders, land developers, trade contractors and more.
The show welcomes all ages to attend, with a Kids’ Fun Zone on site in the north lobby, sponsored by Modu-Loc and Par-T-Perfect.
And with admission comes the chance to win a $2,500 closet and blind package from Skyview Closets & Blinds.
The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.