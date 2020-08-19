Having the city’s Bylaw Services office moving to the 200 block of Main Street has been great. But the officers’ vehicles? Not so much.
Neighbours of the new office, which opened this spring near the Blenz coffee shop, created a petition in a bid to have the city return to public use two parking stalls that are now reserved for Bylaw Services and RCMP vehicles.
The petition garnered 157 signatures before it was presented Tuesday to city council by the Downtown Penticton Association, which was not otherwise involved in the effort.
“The businesses recognize the value of having the Bylaw Services office operating on Main Street and feel (Bylaw Services) would be able to deliver their services equally well having their vehicles parked in the city lot directly behind the back door of the building,” DPA executive director Lynn Allin wrote in a covering letter.
The preamble on the petition itself notes there is already “minimal parking” for downtown businesses and patrons, and the decision to claw back two spots for bylaw officers “was made without notice or consent of any of the businesses which are affected by it.
“Signage is also not as (prominent) as it should be for such a new and drastic change, and customers of downtown are getting parking tickets for parking in a spot they are used to parking in.”
Council received the petition for information without any discussion of its contents, meaning the bylaw officers’ spots are there to stay.