People who want to plunge into the piercingly cold, numbing waters of Okanagan Lake on New Year’s Day have three choices.
The longest-running Polar Bear Dip is presented by the Summerland Kinsmen Club at Sun-Oka Beach, just south of Summerland. The 35th annual edition starts at noon sharp on Jan. 1.
If you’re crazy enough to run the frozen sand and splash in the frigid waters, you’re asked to make a donation to support the Kinsmen Club’s work in the community. Even if you don’t brave the frosty waters, you can make a donation.
There will be prizes for best team costume, best individual costume, and for youngest and oldest dippers.
So, feel free to don vintage bathing suits or dress up as an ice cube, winter superhero, deranged Santa or disoriented snorkeller or throw on a random tutu, an old Halloween costume or your gown or tuxedo from the night before’s New Year’s Eve party.
Drag your grandma along to see if she qualifies as the oldest dipper. Youngest dippers should at least be tots or kindergartners, as the cold water is not recommended for babies.
Thank goodness, there will be a warming fire, hot chocolate, hotdogs and souvenir T-shirts available after the dip.
A bit of a festival is being built around the Kelowna Polar Bear Dip 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Tugboat Bay Beach in Waterfront Park. The actual dip is at 2 p.m. sharp.
It’s organized by CRIS (Community Recreational Initiatives Society) Adaptive Adventures, which will be collecting donations from dippers and anyone else who wants to contribute.
CRIS volunteers use adaptive equipment to help people with disabilities experience nature and outdoor recreation.
You can register to dip ahead of time at AdaptiveAdventures.ca.
In Peachland, there are two Polar Bear events on New Year’s Day.
The Polar Bear Walk or Run starts at 10:30 a.m. from the Peachland Community Centre. Register at 10:15 a.m. for the two-kilometre walk or five-kilometre run.
Registration for the 1 p.m. Polar Bear Dip is at 12:45 p.m., also at the Peachland Community Centre.
Both Peachland events are free for participants.
If you keep your New Year’s Day swim to a few seconds, it’s not going to kill you, but it will cause your heart to race, your blood pressure to soar, your skin to redden, tingle and sting, maybe some hyperventilation and possibly a questioning of life choices.
Therefore, if you have a heart condition or a tendency to panic, New Year’s Day swims are not for you.
While people throughout history have plunged themselves into ice-cold waters, the first recorded Polar Bear Dip with a format similar to today’s was in Boston in 1904.
While it likely started as a dare, it was quickly determined that, if organized properly, a Polar Bear Dip is a great fundraiser.
The largest Polar Bear Dip is every New Year’s Day at the Dutch beach town of Scheveningen, where 10,000 to 12,000 take the plunge. The Dutch call it Nieuwjaarsduik, meaning New Year’s dive.
Legend has it New Year’s Day is the perfect day for a dash-and-splash in bitterly cold waters because after you’ve met that challenge, no other challenge the new year throws at you will phase you.
