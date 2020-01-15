A fresh round of grants from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund worth $221,000 has been approved by local politicians.
The board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen agreed unanimously last week to help fund nine of 12 projects that applied for funding, as per the recommendation of a technical advisory committee that reviewed the applications.
Based on similar programs in the Kootenays, the fund, established in 2016 and built through a $10 annual parcel tax in parts of the regional district, is administered by the South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program.
Six of the approved projects are multi-year initiatives that are ongoing. New to this year’s list were the Trout Creek River Restoration Initiative, run by the Okanagan Nation Alliance, which was awarded $59,231; the Managing at Risk Wildlife Habitats and Work at Play, run by the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance and awarded $8,000; and the Workshop for Technology Transfer of Yellow Flag Iris Control Techniques, run by the Nature Trust of B.C. and approved for $3,150.
Ongoing projects include:
• South Okanagan Bat Habitat Conservation Project: B.C. Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society, awarded $9,893.
• Invasive Plant Management on NCC’s South Okanagan Conservation Areas: Nature Conservancy of Canada, given $15,000.
• k’əmcənitkw Floodplain Re-engagement Construction: Okanagan Nation Alliance, awarded $26,917.
• Conserving South Okanagan Habitats through an Invasive-free Certification Program: Okanagan Similkameen Invasive Species Society, awarded $20,144.
• Love Your Lakes – Personalized Shoreline Assessments & Restoration Demonstration Sites: Southern Interior Land Trust, awarded $39,047.
• Habitat Stewardship and Enhancement in the South Okanagan: Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society, awarded $40,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.