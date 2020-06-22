Having already come up with a plan to cover a $3.8-million revenue shortfall as a result of COVID-19, Summerland council was in no mood Monday to spare the local chamber of commerce from sharing in the pain.
The district asked the Summerland Chamber of Commerce in April to reduce by $25,000 its $225,000 annual contract to provide economic development and tourism services to the community.
The chamber came up with the necessary cuts on paper, but then asked council to keep the money anyway.
“We would use that for business development,” chamber president Ron Kubek told council Monday.
He didn’t get into specifics, but a letter sent to council in advance included a vague list of activities to promote shopping locally and encourage tourism.
The letter also noted the business community historically pays about $1 million in property taxes and $150,000 in licence fees to the district each year.
Attached to the letter was a list of budget reductions that will drop the chamber’s spending this year from $363,000 to $236,000. The biggest savings of $53,000 will come from the layoff of two staff, followed by $37,000 from the cancellation of the Festival of Lights.
“As of right now, we have no events we’re allowed to do under the provincial mandate,” said Kubek.
Council accepted his letter for information only, meaning the $25,000 cut to the contract is still expected.
Later in the meeting, council approved 2020 budget amendments to shave $3.8 million in expenses as a result of reduced revenue. The cuts, equal to about 11% of the overall budget, included laying off about 20% of the municipal workforce for a savings of $1.1 million. Capital spending was also slashed $9.6 million.