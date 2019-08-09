The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 in Penticton will hold a day-long celebration in recognition of its official reopening, Saturday, Aug. 17.
The Legion was closed for 10 weeks as it prepared to relocate at 257 Brunswick Street, the former site of the Army Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada hall.
A ribbon cutting with area politicians and Legion dignitaries takes place at 11 a.m. A charity meat draw is scheduled for 2 p.m. followed by a barbecue from 4-6 p.m. Legion favourite, "Candie" will perform music beginning at 6:30 p.m.
