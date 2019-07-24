Penticton RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager, who has been a lightning rod for criticism, is being transferred to Surrey, The Herald has learned.
Multiple sources, who are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, say the move has been in the works for weeks, but De Jager only announced it to his officers on Wednesday.
De Jager, who is also president of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police, didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
He has had a rocky relationship with Penticton City Hall and some members of the community who accuse him of being soft on crime.
De Jager, who commands all RCMP detachments in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, arrived in Penticton in early 2017 after three years in Mission.
He joined the force in 1997 after serving 15 years in the Canadian military.
