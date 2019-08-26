A drunk man assaulted two people at a West Kelowna dog park on Thursday, police said.
According to witnesses, an argument about 4 p.m. at the Rotary Dog Park on Gellatly Road led to a man assaulting a woman without warning.
Following the attack, the suspect allegedly tossed the victim’s personal belongings into Okanagan Lake, police said.
“As bystanders began to gather in an effort to prevent the suspect from leaving, the victim called a family member, who attended the scene and confronted the suspect,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “It is believed that the suspect proceeded to assault that family member, who then physically restrained the suspect with the support of bystanders until police could arrive on scene.”
The victims, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s, each from West Kelowna, sustained injuries that weren’t life threatening.
The suspect, a 33-year-old man of no fixed address who comes from Ontario, faces a number of potential charges. He was held in custody and was to make his first appearance in court on Friday.
