You can now report a crime in Penticton with just the click of a mouse or a tap on a screen.
The Penticton RCMP detachment this week became the latest in B.C. to launch the new online crime reporting tool, which works on personal computers and smartphones.
The website will allow the public to report non-emergency crimes online. The idea is that front-line officers will be free to respond to serious emergencies and provide more time for proactive policing initiatives.
“Every online report received will be reviewed by a supervisor, and should follow-up be required, an officer may still be engaged. These stats will continue to help with how we deploy our resources,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“However, this modern reporting method will increase our officer’s ability to investigate serious offences and continue efforts to reduce crime in our community.”
Reports can be filed at www.bc.rcmp.ca/penticton/report. Those filing a report must be a resident of Penticton and have a valid email address. The tool simply requires users to specify a location on a map, then takes them through a series of yes-or-no questions.
To report a crime online it will have to meet the following criteria:
– Does not require follow-up by an officer
– There is no witness or suspect
– The value of something lost, stolen or vandalized is less than $5,000
– Lost or stolen items do not include personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals.