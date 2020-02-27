With nearly one million people in British Columbia over the age of 15 living with a disability, Travel Penticton is hoping to make tourism in the region more accessible.
Free workshops and on-site consultations are being offered to local businesses to help boost accessibility through a new program funded by the federal government.
Workshops will be held March 18 and 25, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
For more information, visit www.travelpenticton.com/accessibility