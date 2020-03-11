Following its policy and procedures manual, Helena Drury was appointed secretary-treasurer for Monday’s meeting of the Okanagan Skaha school board.
Secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz has not been seen since his abrupt departure in the middle of a public meeting on Feb. 24. He is presently on medical leave. Superintendent Wendy Hyer has also been on medical leave since Feb. 25.
Hyer, who is scheduled to retire on July 30, remains the superintendent, but her replacement, Todd Manuel, is running the district in her absence. Manuel will maintain the title of assistant superintendent until July 30.
A return date for Lorenz and Hyer is unknown.