If you think Penticton is a Conservative Party stronghold, think again.
Poll-by-poll results from last week’s federal election show New Democrat incumbent Richard Cannings won the city by a wide margin.
Data for South Okanagan-West Kootenay obtained from Elections Canada shows Cannings collected a total of 4,799 votes in Penticton, 1,100 more than runner-up Conservative Helena Konanz.
Cannings was reluctant to ascribe the results to an overall shift in residents’ political leanings, instead noting his deep personal ties to Penticton and his advantage as the incumbent.
“I think as people got to know me as a representative, I did better,” he said.
Overall, “I would say Penticton is more of a middle-of-the-road town, perhaps slightly conservative.”
Down the road, however, it was a much different story, with voters in both Oliver and Osoyoos throwing their support behind the Conservative candidate.
In Oliver, Konanz won with 1,026 votes versus 841 for Cannings, while the gap was even wider in Osoyoos, where Konanz’ 1,067 votes were nearly double the 581 that went to Cannings.
“Osoyoos is always a place where the Conservatives have strength,” said Cannings. That’s where they do best, at least in the last two elections. Same with Oliver.”
Cannings also carried the Kootenay communities of Castlegar and Trail, but lost Grand Forks to Konanz.
All told, Cannings piled up 24,809 votes, a drop of 14 from the last election in 2015.
The biggest gainer was the Conservative Party, which, with Konanz as its candidate, saw its vote count increase from 19,871 to 24,013.
Those votes came at the expense of Liberal candidate Connie Denesiuk, whose total slipped to 11,705 from 18,732 in the 2015 campaign.
Meanwhile, the Greens saw their tally more than double under candidate Tara Howse from 2,792 to 5,672
Cannings said his strategy in the last two campaigns was to appeal to progressive voters of all political stripes as a defence against the Conservatives.
“It would be really interesting to do some deep-dive polling and see how people changed,” he added, “because the longer I’m in politics, the more I realize people’s ties to one party aren’t that strong for many people.”
