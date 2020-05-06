School District 67 is shuffling the deck again.
It announced Wednesday some planned administrative chances for the 2020-21 school year, all of them effective Aug. 1.
Diane Haddow has been appointed principal of Kaleden Elementary School, effective Aug. 1. She has spent the past three years as vice-principal at Summerland Middle School.
Haddow is succeeding Nancy Lomax, who is retiring after 26 years in the district.
Haddow will be replaced at SMS by Jennifer Wingham, who has spent the past three years as vice-principal of ConnectED.
And finally, Steve Cann, the district principal for the international student program, has been assigned new responsibilities for ConnectEd.