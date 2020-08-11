The pool and fitness room at the Penticton Community Centre are slated to reopen this Thursday, Aug. 13 by reservation only.
“We have thoroughly evaluated this well-used facility and determined how we can offer services again using a gradual, phased approach,” Bregje Kozak, the city’s director of recreation and facilities, said in a press release Tuesday.
“The health and safety of our guests and staff is our No. 1 priority, and there has been a tremendous amount of staff time and planning to ensure a safe reopening.
“This facility is accustomed to seeing over 300,000 visitors each year utilizing different aspects of the Community Centre. In order to feel certain in offering other services, we need to ensure that we are confident at each stage of our reopening before moving on to the next phase.”
The reopening plan calls for gradual increases in the numbers of patrons and programs, but to start will be limited to reservations only.
Swimmers will have to go online in advance to book a lane. Patrons will wait outside the centre in carefully spaced groups until their time slots arrive, at which point they’ll be escorted inside by a staff member. The wading pool, hot tub and sauna will all remain closed.
Combined with only running Monday through Friday, eight hours a day, the number of people in and out of the pool on a regular day will drop to 140 from 1,000 pre-pandemic.
A similar booking system will be used for the community centre’s fitness room, which is also tentatively set to reopen in early August.
Patrons will exercise for an hour and 15 minutes in groups of 12, reducing to 60 the number of people visiting the room each day, down from 350 on a busy pre-pandemic day.
Prior to shutting down five months ago as a result of the Penticton, the centre regularly welcomed 1,500 to 2,000 visitors per day.