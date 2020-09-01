All of the nominations – and there are more than 100 of them – are in for the 2020 Fire & Ice Business Excellence Awards.
Organized by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Total Restoration Services, the 33rd annual event “recognize businesses, organizations and individuals in Penticton and area that have achieved excellence in the community through their own abilities, efforts and initiative,” the groups said in a press release Tuesday.
The chamber received a total of 126 nominations for 92 different businesses in 10 categories. A selection committee will now whittle down the list to three finalists in each category. Winners will be announced Oct. 3, but plans for the occasion are still in the works as a result of ever-changing health guidelines.
“We want to thank everyone for their participation in the nomination process. This year has been challenging for everyone. It is truly inspiring to see how each of the nominees contributes to the overall well-being of the community,” chamber president Nicole Clark said in a press release.
“The selection committee has its work cut out for it.”
The nominees (and not all of them actually qualify for the categories in which they’re nominated) are:
Young Professional of the Year – sponsored by JCI Penticton & Kettle Valley Memorial
Hollie Tayal – Modern PURAIR – South Okanagan
Brianna Vennard – Backlash Beauty Bar
Colton Cheney – Prospera Credit Union
Harpreet Sidhu – HEK Yeah Media
Jasmine Aantjes – Castanet
Kevin Smith – Kettle Valley Memorial
Milan Anic – Skaha Barbers
Shayna Ranit – NuVista Chiropractic & Wellness
Spencer Brown – Brown Benefits
Business Leader of the Year – sponsored by TD Canada Trust, Small Business Banking
David Prystay – Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre
Jill Bateman –Cannery Trade Centre
Kirk Chamberlain – Chamberlain Property Group
Paul Crawford – Penticton Art Gallery
Thom Tischik – Travel Penticton
Business of the Year – sponsored by BDC, Business Development Bank of Canada
Beltone Hearing Clinic, Osoyoos
Betts Electric Ltd.
Hoodoo Adventures
Last Call Liquor Mart
McPhail Kilt Makers
T-Bones Fresh Meal Market
Total Restoration Services – South Okanagan
Hospitality Excellence - sponsored by Travel Penticton
Cannery Brewing
Hoodoo Adventures
McKinney’s Wine Wagon
Pentage Winery
Skaha Pizza
Something Blue Photography
Workplace Culture Excellence – sponsored by SOICS
ASK Wellness Society
BOYD Autobody & Glass
KOJO Penticton
Safeway Penticton
Service Excellence – sponsored by FortisBC
ABK Restoration Services – Penticton
Backlash Beauty Bar
Beltone Hearing Clinic
Blenz Coffee
Cannery Brewing
Dragon’s Den
Glow SUP Adventures
Grape Escapes Wine Tours & Wine School
Joy Buffet
Melt Mineral Spa
NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness
Okanoggin Barbers Ltd.
Pro-Physio Clinic
PURE Gym & Juicery Relentless Fire and Safety Ltd.
RE/MAX Penticton – Shannon Simpson
Skaha Laundry Services
Smooth Effects Penticton
T-Bones Fresh Meal Market
The Care Closet
Three Wishes Clothing Boutique
Vitamin King
Not for Profit – sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants
Elk’s Lodge
Keep the Cold off Penticton Foundation
Penticton & District Community Arts Council
Penticton Meals on Wheels
Penticton Public Library
Rotary Club of Penticton
South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services
South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society
The Care Closet
The Salvation Army Penticton
Treasures and Trinkets
Community Support Excellence – sponsored by Grant Thornton LLP
Castanet.net Penticton
Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen
KOJO Penticton
Penticton Meals on Wheels
Penticton Speedway
Providence Funeral Homes & Crematorium
The Bench Market
New Business Award – sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union
Amanda’s Nails
Backlash Beauty Bar
Brow Studio Penticton
Graphically Hip
Happiness Thai Restaurant
Kettle Valley Memorial
Loki’s Garage
M&J’s Country Kitchen
Maison Mulnati
Nautical Dog Care
Pizzeria Tratto
Row Fourteen Restaurant at Klippers
Skaha Marina
Slackwater Brewing
Wesbert Winery
Growth & Development Excellence – sponsored by BDO Canada LLP
JAFA Signs
Maple Leaf Spirits Inc.
McPhail Kilt Makers
Winecrush
Pasta Factory