Awards launch

Total Restoration marketing manager Tracy Van Raes speaks in July at a kick-off for the 2020 Business Excellence Awards. Total Restoration is the title sponsor for this year’s event, which is organized by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

 JOE FRIES/Penticton Herald

All of the nominations – and there are more than 100 of them – are in for the 2020 Fire & Ice Business Excellence Awards.

Organized by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Total Restoration Services, the 33rd annual event “recognize businesses, organizations and individuals in Penticton and area that have achieved excellence in the community through their own abilities, efforts and initiative,” the groups said in a press release Tuesday.

The chamber received a total of 126 nominations for 92 different businesses in 10 categories. A selection committee will now whittle down the list to three finalists in each category. Winners will be announced Oct. 3, but plans for the occasion are still in the works as a result of ever-changing health guidelines.

“We want to thank everyone for their participation in the nomination process. This year has been challenging for everyone. It is truly inspiring to see how each of the nominees contributes to the overall well-being of the community,” chamber president Nicole Clark said in a press release.

“The selection committee has its work cut out for it.”

The nominees (and not all of them actually qualify for the categories in which they’re nominated) are:

Young Professional of the Year – sponsored by JCI Penticton & Kettle Valley Memorial

Hollie Tayal – Modern PURAIR – South Okanagan

Brianna Vennard – Backlash Beauty Bar

Colton Cheney – Prospera Credit Union

Harpreet Sidhu – HEK Yeah Media

Jasmine Aantjes – Castanet

Kevin Smith – Kettle Valley Memorial

Milan Anic – Skaha Barbers

Shayna Ranit – NuVista Chiropractic & Wellness

Spencer Brown – Brown Benefits

Business Leader of the Year – sponsored by TD Canada Trust, Small Business Banking

David Prystay – Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre

Jill Bateman –Cannery Trade Centre

Kirk Chamberlain – Chamberlain Property Group

Paul Crawford – Penticton Art Gallery

Thom Tischik – Travel Penticton

Business of the Year – sponsored by BDC, Business Development Bank of Canada

Beltone Hearing Clinic, Osoyoos

Betts Electric Ltd.

Hoodoo Adventures

Last Call Liquor Mart

McPhail Kilt Makers

T-Bones Fresh Meal Market

Total Restoration Services – South Okanagan

Hospitality Excellence - sponsored by Travel Penticton

Cannery Brewing

Hoodoo Adventures

McKinney’s Wine Wagon

Pentage Winery

Skaha Pizza

Something Blue Photography

Workplace Culture Excellence – sponsored by SOICS

ASK Wellness Society

BOYD Autobody & Glass

KOJO Penticton

Safeway Penticton

Service Excellence – sponsored by FortisBC

ABK Restoration Services – Penticton

Backlash Beauty Bar

Beltone Hearing Clinic

Blenz Coffee

Cannery Brewing

Dragon’s Den

Glow SUP Adventures

Grape Escapes Wine Tours & Wine School

Joy Buffet

Melt Mineral Spa

NuVista Chiropractic and Wellness

Okanoggin Barbers Ltd.

Pro-Physio Clinic

PURE Gym & Juicery Relentless Fire and Safety Ltd.

RE/MAX Penticton – Shannon Simpson

Skaha Laundry Services

Smooth Effects Penticton

T-Bones Fresh Meal Market

The Care Closet

Three Wishes Clothing Boutique

Vitamin King

Not for Profit – sponsored by Omland Heal Chartered Professional Accountants

Elk’s Lodge

Keep the Cold off Penticton Foundation

Penticton & District Community Arts Council

Penticton Meals on Wheels

Penticton Public Library

Rotary Club of Penticton

South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services

South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society

The Care Closet

The Salvation Army Penticton

Treasures and Trinkets

Community Support Excellence – sponsored by Grant Thornton LLP

Castanet.net Penticton

Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen

KOJO Penticton

Penticton Meals on Wheels

Penticton Speedway

Providence Funeral Homes & Crematorium

The Bench Market

New Business Award – sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union

Amanda’s Nails

Backlash Beauty Bar

Brow Studio Penticton

Graphically Hip

Happiness Thai Restaurant

Kettle Valley Memorial

Loki’s Garage

M&J’s Country Kitchen

Maison Mulnati

Nautical Dog Care

Pizzeria Tratto

Row Fourteen Restaurant at Klippers

Skaha Marina

Slackwater Brewing

Wesbert Winery

Growth & Development Excellence – sponsored by BDO Canada LLP

JAFA Signs

Maple Leaf Spirits Inc.

McPhail Kilt Makers

Winecrush

Pasta Factory