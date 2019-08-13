Police are hoping someone can help them find a missing man who planned to drive to Kelowna from the West Kootenays this week.
Nakusp RCMP are seeking assistance in locating 36-year-old Christopher Sanford, who was reported missing Aug. 5.
Police say Sanford was last seen Aug. 4 in Nakusp, and that he planned to travel to Kelowna. Sanford’s vehicle was found abandoned in Fauquier on Aug. 5.
An extensive search in the area where his vehicle was located has not been successful in locating him.
Police say Sanford’s family hasn’t heard from him, which is unusual.
He’s described as about six feet tall, 150-160 pounds, very slim, with brown eyes, a shaved head and a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a black T-shirt.
Police and Sanford’s family are concerned for his health and well-being, and are asking anyone with any information to contact Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677, their local police, if necessary 911, or Crime Stoppers anonymously 24 hours a day at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.
