Tennis courts and dog parks are among the outdoor recreation areas set to reopen Friday in Penticton.
Pickleball courts, skateboard parks, fenced play courts and a kids’ bicycle pump track are also on the list that was announced Wednesday by the city’s emergency operations centre, which has been working with user groups to draft safety guidelines that comply with provincial health regulations.
“The emergency operations centre is very aware of the pandemic we’re facing and is taking all the appropriate measures to ensure safety as we work toward the new normal,” deputy director Larry Watkinson said in a press release.
Watkinson, who also serves as the city’s fire chief, added it will be “vital that you continue to maintain physical distancing, wash and sanitize your hands frequently, and be mindful of others around you. We also ask that you keep your groups small and avoid sharing sports equipment.”
Parks, trails and beaches have remained open throughout the COVID-19 shutdown. Indoor recreational facilities, sports fields, playgrounds, splash pads, volleyball courts and basketball courts all remain closed.
Risk analyses are being conducted on all city facilities to determine when they can reopen in four phases between now and September in harmony with the larger Restart BC strategy.
Watkinson told The Herald earlier this week that playgrounds will be on the “back end” of the list because they have so many touch surfaces.
“The EOC is taking a careful and planned approach to restart Penticton. We all have a role to play in supporting this objective and following the advice of the provincial health officer,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in Wednesday’s release.
“If you are using any of these facilities, either this coming long weekend or beyond, please review and obey any posted signage instructions prior to starting your activities”