Restoring a five-kilometre section of Ellis Creek through Penticton will cost at least $30 million and take decades to complete, city council heard Tuesday.
“I guess the average taxpayer’s going to look at this report and say, ‘What? $30 million for fish?’” observed Coun. Jake Kimberley.
“But it’s not just (fish), it’s the flooding aspect of this.”
The creek took a beating during the floods of 2017 and 2018, leaving the banks unstable in places, sediment piles in some spots and erosion in others.
For example, the accumulation of sediment has lifted the water level under the Main Street bridge by several metres in the past few decades, completely submerging a walkway that once existed underneath.
Fearing future flooding would do even more damage, and unsure how to proceed, the city hired consulting firm Stantec to draw up a master plan for restoration, a draft version of which is now going out for public consultation.
Stantec divided the study area of the creek into 13 reaches, stretching from where it empties into the Okanagan River channel upstream to the city’s industrial area.
Civil engineer Shawn Kilpatrick described the creek as a “conveyor belt” for sediment, but one that has lost its capacity to move that material properly.
As a result, the upper reaches have been eroded, while the lower reaches have seen an accumulation of material.
Kilpatrick noted Stantec’s recommended approach is one of naturalization to “serve the purpose of long-term sustainability,” but said there are other “hardened, engineered approaches” available, for example, narrowing the creek in places with retaining walls to get around obstacles.
Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, told council there are currently no plans in place to undertake, or fund, any of the work yet.
“This isn’t a project that you’re going to do overnight, but now we know what we have to do,” he said.
Moroziuk suggested grant money could be available from conservation groups and senior governments, but the city would have to pay its share too,
Mayor John Vassilaki expressed concern about where the project stacks up against other infrastructure needs, including similar restoration work currently underway on Penticton Creek.
“I know it has to be done eventually, but can our taxpayers afford to pay for such a huge amount of money when there’s so much other stuff that has to be done that I get phone calls on all the time?” said Vassilaki. “I don’t get phone calls on the creek.”
In response, Moroziuk warned against ignoring the creek.
“If you do nothing,” he said, “you’re going to spend money anyway because you’re going to do it under emergency conditions.”
