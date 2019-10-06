Trout Creek’s favourite family is back, and their daily shenanigans are sure to tickle your funny bone.
Now into their second year, the inspiration for the skeleton family comes from Halloween-enthusiast Heather Pescada, who spends each morning setting up the skeleton family and arranging them in a different scene.
“I try and prep the night before,” said Pescada, adding it takes approximately 20 minutes to set up each scene.
On Saturday, the Peskelly family was celebrating Kelly Peskelly’s first birthday, who made her debut several days after the family’s arrival last year.
New to this year is the family dog, Mr. Bone’s, two puppies, Rolo and Twix.
“All my animals are named after Halloween candy,” explained Pescada.
It’s a labour of love for Pescada, who’s found the decorations at various stores. She then stains the skeletons so they stand out from the classics often seen around town.
Pescada said she has several ideas to keep the family busy throughout the month of October and until their farewells Nov. 1, including a skeleton “pun” week and playing tennis with a District of Summerland councillor.
“For voting, we’ll have a lineup of the skeletons,” said Pescada.
The family even posed in a red convertible on the front lawn, much to the joy of the Trout Creek Elementary Students who often walk by.
It’s become a neighbourhood favourite.
“The neighbours have skeletons as well, so we’ll have a neighbourhood party,” said Pescada.
The family is so popular they even have their own Facebook (Peskelly Family) and Instagram (peskellyfamily) pages to keep their fans up to date.
Be sure to check the family out at 6024 Nixon Rd.
