The top two administrators of School District 67 have now been off the job for two months.
Superintendent Wendy Hyer and secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz went on medical leave after a raucous public meeting in late February at which they were put on the hot seat over district finances. Trustees later voted to hire independent experts to assist with budget issues.
“Unfortunately we can’t comment on personnel issues, however, we can confirm they both continue to be on medical leave,” board chairman James Palanio said in response to a question on the pair’s status at Monday night’s meeting.
Hyer previously announced plans to retire July 31.
Her deputy, Todd Manuel, is now acting superintendent.