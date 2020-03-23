Witnesses of an alleged shot fired in a motel room in Penticton’s south side are encouraged by RCMP to come forward with any information.
According to a press release Monday, police say a shot was “seemingly fired into a local motel room late Sunday night.”
Police have not released the name of the motel but say it is in the 2500-block of Skaha Lake Road.
Occupants in another room dialed 911, claiming an unidentified person had shot a firearm towards their suite. A single bullet hole was found in the front window of one of the motel’s suites.
No injuries have been reported, and an investigation is ongoing.
Police believe this was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.