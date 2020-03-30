Area residents are again being urged to avoid visiting local landfills to help maintain physical distancing requirements.
Instead, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is asking people to rely on their curbside collection carts and stockpile recyclables instead of visiting landfills, which have seen increased activity of late.
“We understand people are used to visiting the landfill to drop off recycling and yard waste, but these are unprecedented times,” RDOS chairwoman Karla Kozakevich said in a press release.
“Health officials are asking people not to leave their homes unless necessary. Please do your part to keep your family and our staff safe.”
Meanwhile, the City of Penticton issued a press release Monday to remind residents the curbside collection schedule has not changed as a result of COVID-19.
City residents will also this week enjoy unlimited yard waste pickup on their regular collection day. Extra yard waste must be placed out in bags or containers marked “yard waste only.”