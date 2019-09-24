Peter Beauchamp reflects on five years of owning Okanoggin Barbers Men’s Grooming and Fine Retail with amazement.
It started with two chairs, and now embarking on a fourth renovation – the biggest yet – sees the small business expanding to offer full men’s clothing and a concert space.
Even Beauchamp’s look will have changed – he has to start dressing up.
“It’s gonna kill me,” he says with a laugh.
Beauchamp moved to Penticton from Vancouver and now employs 10.
“We believe that if you are going to make a living being a small business person in any community, you have to give back to your community,” he says.
“Our way of doing that is Beard Fest, which we rotate to different venues. We raised a hell of a lot of money for Discovery House, (a recovery house for men). We also happen to be a community with pretty amazing athletes. We stood behind powerlifters, bodybuilders and our current sponsorship with Jen Annett, a pro triathlete, who is off to the (Ironman) worlds in Kona.”
Okanoggin Barbers, located at 214 Ellis St., earns praise daily for their community work, which includes helping kid sports with gift certificates.
A big part of Okanoggin Barbers’ success comes from what they provide customers.
“What we’ve done is we have created an environment where men feel comfortable being pampered and by doing that, it's allowed us to take people who were interested in the industry and give them a place to learn it and further their careers,” says Beauchamp.
“We have been able to take people who were struggling in difficult jobs and help them get through barber school and come back and make a living where they can support themselves and their families.”
And now, along with getting a fresh look or shave, Okanoggin Barbers provides quality men’s clothes at affordable prices.
“We felt there was a need for men to be able to feel comfortable trying on a pair of pants or a shirt that they could afford,” says Beauchamp.
The new renovation and expansion will also allow the shop to host in-house concerts for 60 to 80 people.
“If you have the chance to go out and listen to a three-piece jazz band on a Wednesday night and have a couple glasses of wine, wouldn't you do it?” says Beauchamp.
