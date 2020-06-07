A well-known Penticton businessman and community leader has died.
Neil Jamieson passed away at his home in Penticton, Saturday, surrounded by family after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 60.
Jamieson was owner and operator of Underwriters Insurance in Penticton and a partner/governor with the Penticton Vees junior A hockey team.
He was also active behind the scenes in politics as a former president of the federal Conservative riding association in Penticton.
As a businessman, Jamieson sponsored many sports, arts and humanitarian projects, often without fanfare or publicity. In a recent interview with The Herald, Jamieson said he inherited his community spirit and desire to give back from his parents.
He had a keen interest in hockey, motor sports and classic rock.
Born in Nelson, Jamieson’s family moved to Penticton when he was an infant. He graduated from Pen-Hi in 1978.
Following high school. he worked in the insurance business in Vancouver for a little over a decade before spending five years in Japan where he had a career in modeling and advertising. Upon the death of his father, he returned to Penticton in 1994 to take over the family business.
“With Neil, I observed somebody who loved the community and did everything he could within his powers to make it better,” said former Penticton mayor Mike Pearce.
Pearce visited him in the hospital in Vancouver following a cancer surgery and said he always kept his sense of humour and positive attitude.
Penticton MLA Ashton, who goes back years with Jamieson’s family, described Neil as “an incredible individual, a huge supporter of the community and a straight shooter. With Neil there was no fluff, he said it like it was, but at the same time he was such an incredible kind and caring individual.”
Penticton Lakeside Resort general manager David Prystay appreciated Jamieson’s incredible generosity.
“It’s a tragedy that happened far too early in Neil’s life, far too early for his family, friends, and the community. He will be sorely missed by everyone. Neil was a bit of a maverick, at times, but a great guy.”
Jamieson is survived by his wife Michelle of nearly 25 years his teenage son, Jackson, 17, two brothers and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Dunc and Penny.
Arrangements are being handled by Kettle Valley Memorial. A private family service will be held. Once COVID-19 restrictions are further eased, as per Neil's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at the Lakeside at a later date.
Michelle Jamieson has asked to publicly thank Kevin Smith at Kettle Valley for their incredible support.