The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
7:26 a.m., Highway 3A, Keremeos. Natural gas leak.
8:16 a.m. Perkins Crescent, Penticton. First medical response.
10:49 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:36 p.m. Lakehill Road, Kaleden. Burning complaint.
1:39 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. First medical response.
2:38 p.m. Cambie Place, Penticton. First medical response.
3:48 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
3:51 p.m. Barrington Avenue, Penticton. Line down.
4:47 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. First medical response.
8:36 p.m. Power Street, Penticton. First medical response.
8:56 p.m. Oliver Ranch Road, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
Thursday
2:22 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Line down.
2:26 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Smoke.
3:38 a.m. Burnaby Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
4:30 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
5:42 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.
