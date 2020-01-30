The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

7:26 a.m., Highway 3A, Keremeos. Natural gas leak.

8:16 a.m. Perkins Crescent, Penticton. First medical response.

10:49 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

1:36 p.m. Lakehill Road, Kaleden. Burning complaint.

1:39 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. First medical response.

2:38 p.m. Cambie Place, Penticton. First medical response.

3:48 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

3:51 p.m. Barrington Avenue, Penticton. Line down.

4:47 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. First medical response.

8:36 p.m. Power Street, Penticton. First medical response.

8:56 p.m. Oliver Ranch Road, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.

Thursday

2:22 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Line down.

2:26 a.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Smoke.

3:38 a.m. Burnaby Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

4:30 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

5:42 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.

 