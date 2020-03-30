Editor’s note: This is the first of what’s expected to be a daily article or photograph provided by the Penticton Museum and Archives.
---
The emblem for Penticton Teen Town was designed by its first mayor, Russell Bowering.
The Teen Town concept grew out of a desire to give teens meaningful training opportunities in citizenship and municipal governance while providing them with social and recreational opportunities.
Founded in 1944, Penticton’s Teen Town concept spread across B.C. and by 1949 there were no fewer than 12,000 members in the province. Each Teen Town consisted of a mayor, 12 councillors evenly divided between boys and girls, a police chief and various committees. There was also an adult advisory group to lend a hand. Service groups like the Rotarians and the YM/YWCA sponsored local Teen Towns as well.
In Penticton, the Teen Town concept was first proposed by the editor of the Penticton Herald, Jack Hutchings. When Hutchings left Penticton to accept a position with the Vancouver Sun he continued to promote the Teen Town idea in Vancouver.
Soon, the Sun had to set up a separate Teen Town bureau to deal with the enthusiastic public response and a flood of inquiries.
Other notable Pentictonites who supported the Teen Town concept included Joyce Leir, who organized dances and other events, chaperoned teen town gatherings and provided her own home as a venue for meetings. Leir was called Mother of the Teen Town Movement in recognition of her support.
Above all, Teen Town was a success due to the early leadership of Bowering. Teenagers trusted his leadership and adults had faith in his good judgment. Bowering died suddenly at the very early age of 20, but his work in making Teen Town a success will be long remembered.