Penticton’s most famous poet is returning home for a Christmas show.
Shane Koyczan, a spoken word artist who shot to fame following his performance during the opening ceremonies of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, will perform at the Cleland Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Koyczan has recently been travelling Europe, the U.S. and Australia, and will be leaving for India in January.
Tickets cost $35.50 and go on sale this Thursday in person at the Penticton Community Centre or by calling 250-490-2426.
