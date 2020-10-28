Giving property owners in Summerland an extra three months to pay their taxes this year had the desired effect: nothing.
As a COVID-19 relief measure, council pushed back the due date from July 3 to Sept. 30.
The total left outstanding as of Oct. 1 was $1.4 million, which was within $15,000 of the overdue amount after the 2019 tax deadline, according to finance director David Svetlichny.
“The additional three months overall, from the district’s perspective on a cash-flow basis, it didn’t really affect us at all,” he told council at its meeting Monday.
Many other B.C. municipalities adopted similar measures to help soften the pandemic’s blow for residents.
“I think that was one of the worries was that we’d see a big shortfall there, and it hasn’t happened,” observed Coun. Marty Van Alphen, who said that reflects well on the public.
Svetlichny is now projecting total district revenue for 2020 at $35.6 million, down $2.1 million from the original budget passed by council, but up from the $34.5 million contained in an amended budget that was adopted in June.
Budget deliberations for 2021 ramp up in the new year, with an open house tentatively set for Feb. 10.