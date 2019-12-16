Santa Claus will make a special guest appearance this coming Saturday, Dec. 21, during public skating at McLaren Arena.
“This annual event keeps growing every year and it’s great to see families come out to enjoy one of our many facilities,” the city’s recreation business supervisor, Kelsey Johnson, said in a press release.
“We enjoy putting on this event to get everyone into the holiday spirit and having fun with family and friends.”
Regular admission rates apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.