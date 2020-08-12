The head of economic development for the City of Penticton is moving on to greener pastures and there won’t be anybody replacing him.
The city issued a press release Wednesday stating economic development specialist Andrew Kemp is moving to Fiji with his wife, who took a job there.
Kemp started in June 2019, and the city will now “re-imagine how best to deliver economic development services to the community during the current circumstances and will therefore not immediately replace this position,” the local government said in a press release.
The release credited Kemp with “a number of key economic development initiatives during his year of service,” but didn’t list any of them, outside “recent work supporting recovery efforts from COVID-19.”