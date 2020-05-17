Emergency fire crews from the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following 911 calls for fire service.
Saturday
1:44 p.m., Princeton Summerland Road, motor vehicle accident
3:49 p.m., Okanagan Ave. at Main Street, motor vehicle accident, extrication
8:39 p.m., Sandhill Road, Penticton Indian Reserve, burning complaint
9:03 p.m., Highway 3A at Taggert Crest. Kaleden, motor vehicle accident, extrication
10:11 p.m., Pinehursts Place, Osoyoos, burning complaint
11:33 p.m., Peach Orchard Road, Summerland, smoke