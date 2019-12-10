Firefighters were called to rescue a man Monday night after his ATV slid down an embankment on the West Bench.
Crews were called to Middle Bench Road just after 5 p.m. to find the elderly man and his machine about 20 metres down a steep slope, according to Chief Chris Forster, deputy chief of the Penticton Fire Department.
The elderly man, plus his ATV and trailer, were also hoisted to safety using a series of ropes and pullies.
“It went quite successful and (the victim) ended up getting transported to hospital,” said Forster. “He’ll probably be really sore, but I don’t think there was anything life threatening.”
