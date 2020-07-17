A parade in support of racial harmony in an Okanagan town was marred by the display of a Confederate flag.
An as-yet unidentified man stood along the parade route on Thursday evening, waving at participants while simultaneously pointing to Confederate flag hanging from his truck.
"It was shocking, horrifying," Mohini Singh, a City of Kelowna councillor who joined the parade, said Friday.
"The parade was just such a wonderful I-love-you event, and here's this guy waving a flag that only says one thing - bigotry," Singh said.
Ramesh Rikhi, a South Okanagan resident, also saw part of what he was "100 per cent certain" was a Confederate flag being held outside a truck.
"I know very well what that flag looks like and there was no doubt it was a Confederate flag," Rikhi said. "But when the guy who was holding it saw me, he quickly pulled it back into his truck."
he parade, which drew about 200 people driving or riding in vehicles, was held to show support for the Lekhi family. Racist graffiti, including a swastika, was spray-painted on their home on Monday night, and some of the windows were broken.
Summerland Mayor Toni Boot was among the parade participants. She said she did not see the man holding a Confederate flag, but was dismayed to hear of the incident from Singh.
"It's very concerning," Boot said. "It's hard to imagine these days that somebody wouldn't know what the Confederate flag is all about, both its historical context and what waving it around today would mean."
Earlier this month, the Confederate flag was displayed in the window of a Summerland residence. It was removed after a public outcry. At the time, Boot, who is Black, decried the Confederate flag as "a symbol of repression, slavery, and hate".
The display of a Confederate flag is not illegal. Nevertheless, Summerland RCMP is appealing for anyone with dashcam video that may show the waving of the flag at the Thursday night parade to come forward, Boot said.
"If we can get video, that could help the police with their investigation into whether this constitutes a hate crime," Boot said.