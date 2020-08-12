The man who died Tuesday after being pulled unconscious from Okanagan Lake was a 61-year-old Albertan, according to police.
The cause of death is now under investigation by the BC Coroners Service.
One of the rescuers told The Herald on Tuesday the man lost consciousness while snorkelling about 10 metres from shore. Bystanders performed CPR on the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Penticton Regional Hospital.
“Unfortunately, the man… wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Wednesday.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”