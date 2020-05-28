Oliver’s museum and archives are set to reopen June 2.
The museum will be open limited hours to start as part of a phased reopening, while the archives will take visitors by appointment.
A variety of safety measure will be in place, including masks for staff and physical distancing, according to the Oliver and District Heritage Society Museum and Archives.
“During our closure, we have been hard at work on a new temporary exhibit on Oliver’s Scouting history as well as new online activities, executive director Julianna Weisgarber said in a press release.
“We look forward to welcoming back our treasured researchers and visitors and sharing our work with them as we continue to present and preserve Oliver’s colourful past.”