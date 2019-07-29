Big White is a big deal in the winter. Now, it’s a big deal in the summer for big groups and small.
The summer group program started big — really big. UBC Okanagan brought more than 650 people to the mountain last August. The new-student orientation was so successful that UBCO will return next month.
“We know we can do groups well and we can do groups of all sizes, whether it’s a group of 10-15 people all the way up to a group of that size,” said Katie Balkwill, regional sales manager, on Thursday.
“What we found is a lot of groups, when they think of Big White they think winter … They don’t always think about Big White when it comes to things to do in the summer. So we thought: let’s put some group packaging together.”
Her department can build a package for everyone, she says.
“So if someone maybe isn’t up for a hike or capable of a hike or maybe even it’s intimidating for them, it’s great because we can offer the scenic chair ride. It takes you up into the alpine so people can experience that without actually having to physically hike up, a unique experience which you don’t get in the winter when you can’t take the chair lift down. “It’s the natural beauty of Big White with what is hiding under all that snow we receive in the winter, a kaleidoscope of colour as far as the eye can see.”
Groups can book the Hike and Lunch package for $20 per person, a scenic chair lift ride to explore the beautiful alpine followed by a burger (or another item) and soft drink from the barbecue at The Woods. Alcoholic beverages are also available at the restaurant. Bookings can be made at bigwhite.com/summer/plan-your-trip/book-your-group-event
Children’s birthday parties — two adults and up to 10 children — are available starting at $340. It includes the scenic chair =lift ride, burgers and soft drinks at The Woods, and a mini-carnival with a choice of three carnival games for up to two hours hosted by Big White staff. For something special, you can add a bouncy castle or have one of Big White’s mascots — Loose and Lucy Moose — visit the kids.
Packages must be booked two weeks in advance. The Groups Department is open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 250-491-6174, toll-free at 1-800-663-2772 or email: groups@bigwhite.com.
The Bullet Chair operates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. five days a week (Thursday-Monday) through Labour Day Monday on Sept. 2. Free hiking is available daily and there’s the ever-expanding bike park.
You can learn more about the wildflowers through the Big White field guide posted at: bigwhite.com/explore-big-white/blog/activities/big-whites-wildflowers-field-guide.
A link to the hiking trails is posted at bigwhite.com/summer/events-activities/hiking-trails.
“People may choose to come up to overlap with one of our summer events like our Huckleberry Festival on Aug. 10,” said Balkwill.
More information is posted on the events calendar at bigwhite.com/summer/ events-activities/summer-events
Balkwill is not only a guide but a passionate downhill biker and is lucky to have a partner “who likes the mountains as much as I do.
“When guests are visiting the Okanagan for the first time, Kelowna is known for its beaches and the lake.
“For me, one of my favourite things is getting people up to the highest viewpoint in the Okanagan Valley.
“Once you take people up, it’s that ‘ah-hah’ or ‘wow’ when you can see as far as the Monashee mountain range. Any day on the chair lift is my favourite day at work. When the top of the Bullet Chair can become your office, it’s a pretty great day.”
Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall feels the same way.
“Our Bullet Quad chair lift takes you to 2,133 metres or 7,000 feet above sea level. The views are incredible. And the hike down, breathtaking.”
One note of caution: weather conditions can change quickly. Be prepared with the right footwear, water, insect repellent and sunscreen.
