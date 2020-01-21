There could be tough sledding ahead for a Penticton convenience store’s application to sell booze in the Columbia neighbourhood.
Several Penticton city councillors at their meeting Tuesday expressed reservations with a plan from the owner of Duncan Grocery to transfer a pre-existing retail liquor licence to the convenience store located on the corner of Columbia Street and Duncan Avenue.
A petition that garnered approximately 70 signatures of support from the neighbourhood was included in the application.
The property, built in 1966, opened a restaurant in 2012 and still holds a liquor licence to serve alcohol.
While city staff supported the application to rezone the property and move forward to a public hearing, they said they weren’t fully aware of what the convenience store owner was planning to do: divide the building into two separate commercial units and sell convenience items in one and liquor in the other or ditch the convenience items and sell only liquor in the existing space?
The dilemma stems from a zoning bylaw that only allows for 1,400 square feet of commercial space in the area.
“They could create a separate commercial unit for the liquor store and then have a separate unit for the convenience uses, but again, they’re very limited in the amount of square footage they can have,” said planning manager Blake Laven.
“They could technically have more than one commercial unit on site, but again, cumulatively, (1,400 square feet) maximum size,” he said.
He added provincial regulations further limit what retail liquor stores can sell in the way of convenience items.
“I’m cautiously aware that a liquor store probably doesn’t serve as much need as a convenience-type facility,” said Coun. Campbell Watt, adding he’s interested in hearing more at a public hearing Feb. 4.
