Five people have been selected to form the committee that will review compensation for board members of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
At the urging of Penticton members, the RDOS board voted in March to turn over the review to an independent committee, just as Penticton council did.
The five-person RDOS committee was appointed Thursday and consists of Lionel Trudel, Lanny Smith, Bill Ross, Tim Hodgkinson and Frank Armitage.
The volunteer group is required to present its recommendations by Dec. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.