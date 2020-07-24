Part of Penticton Creek will be re-routed through a diversion pipe next week as work begins on the next phase of a long-term restoration project.
Three concrete weirs are slated to be removed and replaced with more natural rock riffles along a 200-metre portion of the creek near McPherson Place.
“We actually been working on this behind the scenes for a couple of years,” said city engineer Ian Chapman, who’s overseeing the $1.3-million project.
The cost is being split by the city and the B.C. government through a flood-mitigation grant program.
Chapman said workers are slated to begin Tuesday the process of diverting the creek into a large pipe that will carry water around the project area. All work in the creek has to be complete by the end of August, so as not to disrupt fish migration and spawning.
Work on the creek banks is expected to wrap up by the end of September. A temporary walkway will be established around the site for the duration of the project.
Besides eliminating the risk posed by the weirs, which are in danger of failing, the project will also make the creek friendlier to fish.
In an effort to improve flood control, the creek was channelized and given a concrete liner in the 1950s. However, the liner is now failing in many places and fish populations have waned due to the inhospitable creek bed.
Restoration work began in 2015, and city council in 2017 adopted the Penticton Creek Master Plan, which serves as a guide for re-naturalizing a 4.4-kilometre section from Okanagan Lake to a reservoir near McNicoll Park.
The plan envisions the work being carried out in phases over 20 years at an estimated cost of $30 million. Two sections of the creek have already been restored between Ellis Street and Nanaimo Avenue.