Another 75 apartments have been approved for Penticton’s downtown, yet the city doesn’t appear to be getting any closer to seeing a new grocery store to service the heart of the community.
At least 450 new residential units been created downtown in the past five years, but even with a now-cancelled tax incentive scheme, grocers wouldn’t bite, according to Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.
“There’s also a question of Penticton being a little over-grocered right now with the square footage of grocery in relation to our population,” he said during question period at the end of Tuesday’s council meeting.
Mayor John Vassilaki revealed a small supermarket is being planned for the former Legion building he owns on Martin Street. The tenant is taking over 3,000 square feet of space – about half the building – for the operation.
The store’s customer base grew on Tuesday, as council unanimously approved a pair of permits for a five-storey, 75-unit apartment building at 285 Westminster Avenue. The ground floor will be commercial space, with four storeys of rental apartments above.
The property, currently a paved, empty lot at the corner of Brunswick Street, has seen a variety of uses and rezonings in recent years. It last operated as a car dealership several years ago and more recently as a parking lot.
The only variance requested by the developer, Kelowna-based Mission Group, was to increase the maximum amount of off-street small-car parking spaces from 25% to 44%.
Laven said the building will represent “a significant addition to the western entrance to downtown” that “contributes to the energy that’s building around our entertainment district.”
Council also approved a second apartment building Tuesday, a six-storey, 165-unit project slated to go in at 3352 Hemlock St. at the south end of Penticton.
The lot was at one time eyed for two more buildings as part of the Alysen Place development, which fell apart after the first building went up.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield, who works as a realtor, said he studied the site previously for clients and described it as a “challenge.”
“The off-site development cost for this site is significant – not just road construction, but servicing of the site as well,” said Bloomfield. “So kudos to this company for taking on those challenges.”
The company is West Urban Developments, based in Campbell River, which the mayor said demonstrates Penticton is still a desirable place to build.
“It’s really nice to see developers outside of Penticton have so much confidence in the City of Penticton that they’re coming to invest tens of millions of dollars,” said Vassilaki.