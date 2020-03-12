This story has a happy ending.
Muneca, the female chihuahua who went missing in the Rutland area late Friday night, was located, caught and brought home safe and sound to the Marvelous Mutts rescue in Merritt.
The small dog was brought to Canada after being rescued from a high-kill shelter in northern California. The plan was to have her spend Friday night in Rutland due to a family emergency involving the shelter's operator. When the dog's foster mother took her for a walk, unaware she's scared of the dark, she eventually got off her harness and ran after being spooked by a passerby. They were unable to catch her and she was last seen going under a fence on Gerstmar Road in Rutland.
Margie Boddeker Honeywell and Renae Green, both from Marvelous Mutts, began searching frantically, checking social media sites, contacting animal shelters and reaching out to media outlets, including The Daily Courier, hoping for any leads.
Being from California, Muncea was unfamiliar with Canada's outdoor elements because she was always an indoor dog.
On Thursday afternoon, Heidy Moraes, who lives on Kneller Court, was able to trap Muncea in a backyard.
"She lives in a cul de sac and saw a little black dog wandering around for a few days, thinking it was the neighbour's dog. She was going to give them heck for letting their dog run all over the place," Green said. "Finally, the teenage boy who lived there said, 'that's not our dog,' and Heidy contacted the SPCA. They called us and told us they had a sighting. Muncea wasn't able to get out of the backyard."
Muncea was unharmed and didn't appear to lose any weight over the six days she was on her own. Green thinks she was able to find a warm and safe place to sleep. She wasn't far from where she went missing, but had to cross Highway 33. Amazingly, she wasn't far from the home of Honeywell's daughter, who the dog had met several times.
"It was such a relief ... I can't tell you" Green said. "Since Friday night, Margie and I both fell asleep crying for her. I felt it was my fault for arranging a sleepover. She hasn't stopped licking us. Other than being scared, she's fine. We never gave up hope — you should never give up hope."
Following this ordeal, Honeywell has decided to keep Muncea as her pet.
The two women thank all those who assisted in the search.